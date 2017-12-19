Gigi Hadid Thinks Her BF Zayn Malik Is ‘So Freakin’ Gorgeous’ & Wants Us All To Know It

Talk about relationship goals! Gigi Hadid sent Zayn Malik the sweetest message on Instagram and she’s not the only one who’s ‘melting’ over this photo of the two!

Although Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, are super private about their romance, once in a while, one of them will drop in to let us know that they’re going strong. And, that’s exactly what Gigi did on her Instagram story last night [Dec. 18]. The model came across the cutest photo of her and Zayn on Twitter, which she posted to her story. The snap was a throwback from the 2016 Met Gala, where she was caught staring at Z on the red carpet as he looked forward with a sexy smirk on his face. “Just saw this on twitter land …… OO HES SO FREAKIN GORGEOUS I COULD JUST MELT EVERY DAY,” Gigi wrote under the photo [as seen below].

Gigi and Zayn celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in November 2017. She shared an Instagram story of her and Zayn kissing, with a celebratory fruity drink in hand. “2 yrs w my favorite human,” Gigi captioned the adorable photo. They also defined couple goals this Halloween when they dressed as a superhero duo. Z rocked a Spiderman costume, and Gigi dressed as Black Cat [aka, Felicia Hardy, one of Spiderman’s girlfriends]. They revealed their costumes on Instagram with an epic photo of Z in the midst of lifting Gigi in his arms.

It’s been over two years since Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumors. First, they were caught leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after-party in LA in November 2015; But, fans weren’t sure what to think. Then, the pair were photographed gazing at each other in the backseat of a vehicle outside Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy, that same month. And, things only continued to heat up from there, as the pair were photographed on other occasions, holding hands and sharing sweet moments together.

After a reported brief split in June 2016, Gigi and Zayn found their footing once again, and reunited a whopping 72 hours later… And, the rest is history!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn will propose to Gigi in 2018?