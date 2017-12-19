SO exciting! Eva Longoria’s pregnant with her 1st child, according to multiple reports, and apparently the pregnancy came as a total surprise to her & hubby Jose Bastón!

At 42 years old, Eva Longoria is pregnant! The actress and her husband, Jose Bastón, 49, are reportedly expecting a baby boy, according to The Blast, and we could not be happier for the couple! Even sweeter, the bundle of joy apparently came as a surprise, as the media outlet claims she was actually prepping to shoot a new movie when she got the exciting news. She was then forced to postpone shooting so that she can “focus on the pregnancy and the family.” Even though this baby was unplanned, Eva and Jose are still reportedly “ecstatic.” Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

The little one is reportedly arriving in the spring and will be Eva’s first child, but Jose’s fifth. Jose is also the proud father to kids Natalia, Sebastian, Mariana, and Jose. Fans and sources have been speculating for weeks that Eva may be expecting. In fact, at L’Oréal Paris 12th Annual Women of Worth event on Dec. 6, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the star “kept touching her stomach” as she posed for pics. Even before that though, fans thought they saw a hint of a baby bump while Eva and Jose were vacationing in Athens, Greece back in September. However, the actress’ reps denied a pregnancy at that time.

Last month, reports claimed Eva’s friends were on “major bump watch,” as they speculated the celeb was pregnant and that an announcement was coming soon. “For a long time Eva had sort of given up on having kids, but finding Jose has changed all that,” an insider for OK! magazine reportedly said. “She’s been telling pals that she’s eager to be a mom, and many suspect that she’s already pregnant!” On top of that, Eva was reportedly avoiding alcohol and appeared “fuller” in her face. The below pic was snapped on Dec. 8, and in it, a baby bump is definitely visible. Flip through our above gallery to see more recent pics of Eva and her growing bump. Congrats again, Eva and Jose!

