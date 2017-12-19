Demi Lovato Belts Out Incredible Rendition Of ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ At ‘The Voice’ Finale

It’s always exciting when Demi Lovato takes the stage, and she blew us away once again with her performance during ‘The Voice’ finale on Dec. 19!

The Voice finale was full of incredible performances from both season 13 contestants AND celebrities — including Demi Lovato! The pop singer hit the stage to belt out her current single, “Tell Me You Love Me,” and, as always, she completely nailed it. Demi is an absolute powerhouse vocalist, and she didn’t miss a note during her performance on the Dec. 19 show. As always, Demi looked stunning during the performance. She wore black pants with gold stripes and a matching blazer, along with gold eyeshadow to match, as she sang with a chorus of background singers in front of a dark-hued set.

Of course, the night wasn’t only about the performances. By the end of The Voice finale, we’ll know who the winner of season 13 is. The competition has come down to Red Marlow, Chloe Kohanski, Addison Agen and Brooke Simpson, but only one can win! Obviously, nerves were running high for the contestants during the episode, but they were also each able to have some fun. Not only did they get to watch stars like Demi and Kelly Clarkson perform, but they got to take the stage themselves with some of music’s biggest legends. Red teamed up with Vince Gill, Chloe was joined by Billy Idol, Addison paired up with Norah Jones and Brooke sang with Sia. Amazing!

As for Demi, she released her album, Tell Me You Love Me, in September, and she’ll be hitting the road with DJ Khaled and Kehlani for an epic tour in 2018. And, who knows, maybe we’ll see her in some capacity on The Voice again someday!

