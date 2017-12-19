Chester Bennington, Jonghyu & More Celebs Who Died Of Suicide & Overdose in 2017

As 2017 comes to an end, it’s only right to honor who we’ve lost. From Chester Bennington to Jonghyun, see the celebrities who have died from suicide & overdose.

The world was distraught when musical legend Chester Bennington tragically took his life. On Jul. 20, the Linkin Park singer committed suicide by hanging, and we are still heartbroken. Chester was only 41 years old when he was discovered dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time he tried to kill himself. Chester allegedly tried to take his life back in 2016, by hog-tying himself and jumping in a pool. It’s no secret that Chester had a history of depression and suicidal thoughts. He was a heavy drinker and struggled to cope with the death of his good friend Chris Cornell, 52, who also committed suicide.

As if this story couldn’t get any more eerie, Chris committed suicide in the same way as Chester. Chester’s death seemed to be influence by the Soundgarden front man. Chris was found inside his hotel bathroom at the MGM Grand in Detroit, May 18. His death came as an extreme shock as he had just preformed at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Unlike Chester, Chris showed no signs of depression. He appeared to be a doting father to his three kids, Lillian Jean, Toni and Christopher Cornell. His family, especially his wife Vicky Cornell, was completely taken back by his sudden death making it all the more heartbreaking.

Another suicide that shocked many was Jonghyun’s. The Korean pop start who’s real name is Kim Jong-hyun, 27, took his life Dec. 18, after a long battle with depression. He left a note which read, “I am broken from inside.” He continued with, “The depression that had been slowly eating me up finally devoured me and I couldn’t defeat it.” Although his death was shocking for his fans, his family had some idea of his suicidal intentions. Jonghyun sent his sister a concerning message before his death that hinted at a suicide. “It’s been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I’ve had a hard time. This is my last goodbye,” he said.

As if we haven’t lost enough musicians, rapper Lil Peep, 21, also died, but from a drug overdose Nov. 15. His body was found on a bus outside The Rock, in Arizona, where he was scheduled to preform. Lil Peep seemed to have a promising career ahead of him. He had recently released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, in August. Many fans and celebrities took to social media to honor him including Bella Thorne, 20. She posted an Instagram captioned, “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

