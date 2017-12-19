California Mom, 32, & Dad, 38, Arrested After Accusations That They Tried To Sell Their 2 Young Sons

How terrible! A California couple has been arrested after trying to sell their sons in exchange for drugs. Get details here!

For most parents, children are irreplaceable. Unfortunately, to California couple Vincent Calogero, 38 and Sarah Nilson, 32, their children were disposable. The parents were arrested on Dec. 18, after being accused of trying to sell their two sons in exchange for drugs or cash. How sad! The parents were brought in to the Lancaster Police Station, where they were booked on charges of felony child endangerment, child neglect and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

To our relief, the couple’s innocent children were taken in to the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services. We are uncertain of the ages of the children, but we understand they are under 14. Suspicions arose on Vincent and Sarah when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about child abuse, according to The Daily Mail. The detectives released a press statement saying they, “would like to commend the residents of Lancaster who intervened in response to the danger the children were in.” Such good Samaritans! In order to help the investigation, the sheriff has asked anyone with further information on Sarah and Vincent to contact the Lancaster Station.

This, sadly, isn’t the only “parents from hell” story we’ve reported on. Brittany Robinson, 23, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with concealing the death of a child, after she disposed of her newborn child in a garbage bag. Her father discovered the baby while hanging up Christmas decorations, making it quite the holiday horror story. Brittany told police she had no idea she was pregnant, and surprisingly gave birth at home. She said the baby wasn’t breathing, so she cleaned him up and put him in a trash bag on her family porch. So heartbreaking!

HollywoodLifers, if you or anyone you know has been approached by Sarah Nilson or Vincent Calogero please contact the Lancaster Station at (661) 948-8466.