Sia & Brooke Simpson Unite For Stunning Duet Of ‘Titanium’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Sia and Brooke Simpson wowed everyone on ‘The Voice’ finale with their incredible duet of ‘Titanium.’ The duo’s performance will go down in ‘Voice’ history as one of the best ever! And, yes, Sia had on her wig!

Sia and Brooke Simpson were meant to sing together. Their powerhouse voices sounded incredible as they belted out Sia’s hit “Titanium” during The Voice season 13 finale. The performance was a slowed-down version of the tune, but it didn’t lack any power. Sia and Brooke hit those high notes effortlessly. Sia, while singing from inside a large box, had on her signature black and white wig with a huge pink bow on top. Sia is no stranger to The Voice. She is a former advisor!

The day before the final episode of The Voice season 13, Brooke stunned the viewers, coaches, and audience members with her three amazing performances. She sang her original song, “What Is Beautiful,” for the first time and also performed the holiday classic “O Holy Night.” Brooke also teamed up with coach Miley Cyrus to sing “Wrecking Ball.” Who knew that “Wrecking Ball” would be such a good duet?! Miley and Brooke’s voices together were just EPIC. Miley and Brooke have really bonded this season, and we know this is just the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Sia and Brooke’s performance wasn’t the only epic collaboration of the night. Vince Gill, Billy Idol, Norah Jones, Jessie J, Bebe Rexha all teamed up with the top 8 finalists for special performances. Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, N.E.R.D., and season 12 winner Chris Blue also hit the stage for solo performance. What a night! The season 13 finale of The Voice ended things on such a high note. How will other seasons compare?!

