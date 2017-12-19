Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Roque Fears More Accusers Will Come Forward: She ‘Can’t Handle It’

Matt Lauer’s wife Annette is hoping that the number of women accusing her hubby of sexual misconduct has ended. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s can’t take it anymore.

Poor Annette Roque! Her life has become unbearable ever since the world found out that her husband Matt Lauer, 59, has been accused of rampant sexual harassment and misconduct while working at The Today Show. He was abruptly fired on Nov. 29 by NBC after the network said they had credible claims against him and ever since then more women have been coming forward with allegations about his horrific behavior. She’s hoping it has finally stopped and that more victims don’t come forward with more painful stories. “Matt’s wife Annette fears more accusers will come forward with sexual harassment claims against him. After everything she has been through Annette is tired, embarrassed and feels like she can’t handle anymore,” a source close to the former model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is struggling to get through the holidays with her focus being taking care of their kids and protecting them from a lot of the negative energy circling their family,” our insider says of the 51-year-old. mother of three. “Annette is doing everything she can to maintain her sanity during this difficult time and if another woman comes forward with horrible stories about Matt, Annette feels like it would be simply devastating.” See pics of Matt and Annette, here

Romy‘s horse riding lessons. Obviously the holidays are a really important time for kids and After Matt was fired, Annette initially fled their home in the Hamptons for her native Holland with their two younger children. They eventually returned home and shockingly she hasn’t filed for divorce from him yet. They even made nice in public for their 14-year-old daughter‘s horse riding lessons. Obviously the holidays are a really important time for kids and the couple intends to get through it as painlessly as possible for their children.

