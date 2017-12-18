Will Smith Obsesses Over ‘Bright’ Director David Ayer: ‘I Love His Madness’

Working with ‘Bright’ director, David Ayer, has basically changed Will Smith’s life. Wait until you see how he gushed over the director in our EXCLUSIVE interview!

Will Smith, 49, gives us his all in Netflix’s first $100 million movie, Bright. In our EXCLUSIVE interview with Will, who co-stars in the film with Joel Edgerton, he could not help but sing the praises of their incredible director, David Ayer. “I just love the twisted nature of his mind,” Will told HollywoodLife. “I love his madness. How he creates and thinks about scenes and the way that he works with actors is some of the best psychological work of any director I have ever worked with.” Wow, that is some compliment!

He added, “How seriously [David] takes [filmmaking] and how he works actors into a family, into a troop, and then the bizarre way he sees human interaction. I will work with him at any time he wants me to!” As you might remember, this is not Will’s first time working with David. The director is also responsible for Suicide Squad, which starred Will alongside Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Viola Davis. Clearly Will and David are capable of making magic together, which means we’re hoping to see them work together again very, very soon. Fingers crossed!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be tuning in to watch Netflix’s Bright when it drops on December 22? Comment below, let us know!