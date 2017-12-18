Who Is Performing On ‘The Voice’ Finale & More — Everything You Need To Know

Can you believe ‘The Voice’ finale is already here? The two-night finale event is full of so many returns and performances. Here’s what to know before sitting down to watch!

1. The top 4 will only be performing on night one of the finale. Addison Agen, Chloe Kohanski, Red Marlow, and Brooke Simpson will performing on the first night of The Voice finale. The finalists will perform more than once in front of the coaches. These performances will be the final ones before America votes for the season 13 winner. The musical collaborations with celebrity guests will be on night two of the finale. Plus, a special preview of Ellen’s Game of Games, which premieres Jan. 2, will air during the episode!

2. Night two of The Voice finale will feature epic performances. The top 8 artists will perform alongside epic musical guests: Vince Gill will perform “When I Call Your Name” with Red, Billy Idol will perform “White Wedding” with Chloe, Norah Jones will perform “Don’t Know Why” with Addison, Sia will perform “Titanium” with Brooke Simpson, Noah Mac will perform “World Gone Mad” with Bastille, Jessie J will sing “Not My Ex” with Davon Fleming, and Bebe Rexha will perform “Meant to Be” with Adam Cunningham and Keisha Renee. In addition, Sia will perform her Christmas song “Snowman” from her first-ever holiday album, Everyday is Christmas. Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, funk rock band N.E.R.D. (which includes former coach Pharrell), and season 12 winner Chris Blue will also perform.

3. Will anyone be eliminated on night one? No. However, one finalist will learn they are one step closer to being crowned The Voice season 13 winner!

4. A former coach will make a special appearance. Alicia Keys, who will be returning for season 14, will introduce Chris before his performance. He’ll be singing his brand-new single, “Blue Blood Blues,” live for the first time. Alicia was Chris’s coach in season 12!

5. When does the next season premiere? You won’t have to wait long! Season 14 premieres Monday, Feb. 26.

The Voice’s two-part finale airs Monday, Dec. 18, and Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Dec. 19 episode will start with a recap of the finalists’ last performances, followed by the live two-hour finale.

