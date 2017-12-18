Amtrak Train Crash: Did An Object On The Track Cause Terrifying Derailment?

The deadly Washington Amtrak derailment that resulted in the train crashing and sadly killing multiple people on Dec. 18 may have been caused by an object left on the tracks. Get the details here.

The horrible Amtrak crash that happened in Washington Dec. 18 was most likely caused by an object on the railway, according to a government official reported by the New York Post. An ongoing investigation has confirmed that the tragic derailment was unlikely caused by maintenance issues because the train was running on brand new tracks. An object on the tracks that wasn’t supposed to be there would explain why the deadly mishap took place. See photos from the terrible crash here.

The crash happened when Amtrak 501 derailed off an overpass onto I-5 a little before 7:45 a.m. around Lacey, Washington while it was on its way from Seattle to Portland, Oregon. Six people have been confirmed dead and the death toll is likely to rise as more information comes out. More than 70 others have also been injured. The news came as a shock because Amtrak crashes are so rare and many questions were brought up as to why and how this could have happened.

Shortly after the crash was made public, President Donald Trump made some remarks during an afternoon briefing on his national security strategy. “Our deepest sympathies and most heartfelt prayers for the victims,” he said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities.” Shocking videos from the crash have been making headlines and showing the severity of the incident. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash and have been helping those injured get to safety.

We send healing wishes to all those affected by this sad and shocking event.

Aerial footage of the scene shows several derailed Amtrak train cars near Tacoma, Washington. Latest: https://t.co/rs92i38VUt pic.twitter.com/MshMGOFdNJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 18, 2017

