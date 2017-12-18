T.I. Jokes He’ll Be Keeping His Hands To Himself After Hollywood’s Sexual Harassment Scandals

T.I. shared an Instagram video joke on Dec. 18 amidst the sexual harassment allegations raging through Hollywood, and it comes off as pretty tasteless. See it here.

T.I., 37, took to Instagram to post a video of how “every male celebrity” will act when meeting a woman for the first time in 2018. “hello ma’am nice to meet you…. from over there tho dear,good day,” the rapper captioned the video, putting a winking face emoji. “#ToThineOwnHandsBeKept lol,” he added. Check it out below.

The video clip T.I. reposted is funny at a glance — but it’s also somewhat problematic if you think about the message. It’s like saying that a man can’t touch a woman in any capacity, because it will lead to her claiming that he sexually harassed her, and the implication here is that that claim would be false. It also hints that the women who have recently come forward aren’t necessarily telling the truth, or that they were exaggerating something like a hug issued in greeting. So, better not have any physical contact, just to be safe, right?

While fans are applauding him in the comments section, it’s worth noting that T.I. is making a joke about sexual harassment, rather than using his massive platform to send a more useful message. See photos of Minka Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and more celebrities who were allegedly sexually assaulted here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. was out of line here? Or did you think his “joke” was funny?