‘The Voice’ Recap: Top 4 Hit The Stage 3 Times Each For Final Night Of Performances

The finale of season 13 of ‘The Voice’ is here! Follow along as we break down the Top 4 performances during the Dec. 18 episode. Which finalist has what it takes to win it all!?

On part one of The Voice finale, all four of the finalists will sing an original song, a duet with their coach and a solo cover. First up is Adam Levine’s last remaining contestant, Addison Agen, who sings “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. Addison doesn’t generally perform country songs, and she puts her own spin on the recent hit, showing off her soft side and pouring emotion into the lyrics. She gets so choked up, in fact, that she can’t even sing the final line as tears get caught in her throat. The moment is so moving, though, and brings all the coaches to their feet.

Next, Chloe Kohanski, from Blake Shelton’s team, debuts her original song, “Wish I Didn’t Love You,” which allows her to show off her unique, rocker voice, while also letting her display her vulnerability and emotion. She keeps things simple for the performance, singing amidst a smoky stage with bright blue lights illuminating her to the crowd, and it’s, simply, beautiful. Blake hits the stage next with his other remaining artist, Red Marlow, for a rendition of “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” and it’s the perfect pairing of classic country voices on a great country song.

Brooke Simpson, from Team Miley Cyrus, performs her original song, “What Is Beautiful,” next. Brooke connects to the lyrics perfectly and sounds stunning as she belts out the track, which was specifically written for her. Addison returns to the stage next, and this time, she’s joined by her coach, Adam, for a duet on “Falling Slowly.” Adam promises that the performance will bring all the feels, and it does NOT disappoint.

It’s time for Brooke and Miley’s duet next, and they decide to sing one of Miley’s own hits, “Wrecking Ball,” for the performance. Does it get any better than that?! Red is back onstage next, singing his original song, “I Pray.” The country singer actually co-wrote the track, and he’s able to pour all the right emotion into the performance while displaying the exact kind of music he wants to make.

Next, Chloe and Blake team up for a performance of “You Got It.” These two couldn’t be more different, but they manage to find common ground on this track, and it’s actually quite an amazing performance! Red is back next for his final performance of the night, and he sings “To Make You Feel My Love.” This one is a bit outside Red’s comfort zone, but he puts his own spin on it to add a country vibe.

Brooke is up next with the holiday classic “O Holy Night,” which is perfect for the timing of the finale, just one week before Christmas. Brooke lends her powerful vocals to the track and completely nails it. For her last performance, Addison debuts her original song “Tennessee Rain,” and totally proves (again) that she’s well beyond her years and born to be a singer. To close out the nigh, Chloe comes back to rock out with “Bette Davis Eyes,” and it’s exactly the kind of performance we’ve grown to know and love from the modern rocker. What a night!

We’ll find out the winner of The Voice during the live results show on Dec. 19. Plus, there’ll be tons of other performances to look forward to before the big winner is revealed!

