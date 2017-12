Procrastinators: Here Is The Last Day You Can Shop Online To Get Gifts Before Xmas

You probably woke up today, like, OMIGOD, only a week until Christmas! And then PANICKED because there is less than a week until Christmas. See the online shopping deadlines below!

If you need to know the shipping deadlines for Christmas 2017 ASAP, you’ve come to the right place. Since Christmas is on a Monday, this year is a bit tricky with the weekend, but you still have time to buy the perfect gift for everyone you know! Thanks to the wonders of the internet, some stores even have online shopping with in-store pickup, meaning you can get your gift faster. Target, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, and Best Buy all have the option to buy something online and then pick it up in store, sometimes in just a few hours, so definitely rely on that if you are REALLY running behind! Plus, there are always e-gift cards. Here are the ship-by dates you need to know for a Christmas delivery!

NORDSTROM —

Dec. 20 — Last day for two-business-day shipping on Gift Cards and merchandise (order by noon ET).

Dec. 21 — Last day for free Standard Shipping on Gift Cards and qualifying merchandise (order by noon ET). Last day for next-business-day shipping (order by noon ET).

Dec. 22 — Last day for $10 Saturday delivery on qualifying merchandise (order by noon ET).

Dec. 25 — Last day to send an eGift Card for Christmas.

AMAZON.COM —

Monday, December 18. Last day for Standard Shipping. FREE on qualifying orders for Prime members.

Friday, December 22. Last day for Prime FREE Two-Day Shipping. No minimum order required.

Saturday, December 23. Last day for Prime FREE One-Day Shipping (in select areas). Over one million items, $35 minimum order value.

Sunday, December 24. Last day for Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery (in select areas). $35 minimum order value on over one million items. Ends at 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier.

Monday, December 25 — Email a gift card.

SEPHORA —

Dec. 20 — FREE Standard 3-day shipping, 2-day shipping

Dec. 21 — FLASH 2-day shipping; 1-day Shipping

Dec. 25 — Email a gift card.

WALMART —

December 20 — Free 2-day shipping on thousands of items

Order by December 23 for in-store pick-up

KOHL’S — Order by 11:59pm CST on December 18 for Christmas Eve delivery. Free shipping with a $50 purchase.

BEST BUY — Arrive by Christmas, with free shipping. Order by Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m. CT.

BLOOMINGDALE’S — Receive free standard shipping on online orders now through December 20, 2017 at 5pm EST for delivery on 12/23.

TARGET — Order by 11:59pm CST 12/20 to get free delivery by 12/23.

WEST ELM:

Standard UPS: Order by Tuesday, Dec 19 at 11:59pm PT for delivery on Friday, December 22.

Next Day Shipping (additional charge): Order By Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6pm PT for Friday, Dec. 22 delivery.

WALGREENS –– Order by 12/20 for Christmas Eve delivery

HollywoodLifers, are you doing last minute Christmas shopping?