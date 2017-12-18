Serena Williams Begs Fans For Advice After Daughter, 3 Mos., Won’t Stop Crying While Teething

First-time mom Serena Williams is having a hard time getting her adorable baby girl to calm down while teething! Reaching out for help, she admitted she’s ‘so stressed.’

Serena Williams, 36, is seeking advice from fellow mamas! With seemingly no where to turn, the new mom took to Instagram on Dec. 17, asking for help with her three-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 34. Baby Alexis has apparently been having a very tough time teething, and while she “never” usually cries, lately she hasn’t been able to stop, according to Serena. The tennis champ even went so far as to call teething “the devil,” so clearly she’s desperate for a solution! Click here to see sweet pics of Serena and her husband Alexis.

“Teething- aka the devil – is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable,” Serena captioned a cute photo of her baby daughter wearing a designer bib. “She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart.” The infant isn’t only one this ordeal has been hard on though. Serena herself confessed that she too may need her mother during this sleepless time.

“I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed,” Serena continued, adding, “Help? Anyone??” Well, ask and you shall receive! Serena ended up getting tons of responses from her fans, some offering completely brilliant advice! One mentioned she should try Baby Orajel, while another said she should let Alexis chew on frozen fruit. “Frozen wet face cloths always worked for me. The cold eases the pain and the roughness of the cloth feels good on the gums,” a third follower shared.

This isn’t the first time Serena has turned to the masses for baby advice. In fact, she recently asked her mom followers on Twitter about when they stopped breastfeeding. “Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed?” she tweeted alongside a sweet photo of her daughter resting in her arms. “Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it’s time to stop?” Once again, fans came to her rescue, with Broadway star and mom-of-two, Audra McDonald, providing her own two cents. “I nursed my older daughter until she was almost 2. Still going with my 1 year old right now,” she tweeted. “You’ll know when it’s time to stop. Enjoy! She is beautiful!”

Little Alexis was born on Sept. 1, and just two months later, her parents said “I do” in a star-studded wedding ceremony held in New Orleans. Already Serena has been vocal about enjoying motherhood, but at the same time, she can’t wait to get back on the court. It was actually announced in October that the athlete will make her competitive comeback to tennis in 2018 to defend her title at the Australian Open, which is the same tournament she beat sister Venus in while pregnant.

