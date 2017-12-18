The royal family’s Christmas card is here, and it may just be their cutest one yet! Featuring Prince George & Princess Charlotte, the pic is completely heart-melting.

Kate Middleton, 35, Prince William, 35, and their kids Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, have finally shared their highly-anticipated Christmas card with the world — and of course it’s JUST as adorable as we imagined! The festive card was unveiled on Dec. 18 via the official Kensington Palace Twitter, and we love how it features the family of four in matching ensembles. I mean, is this family ridiculously photogenic, or what? And while there’s tons of pics Kate and William could have chosen, we think this particular snapshot was a perfect choice. Click here to see more adorable pics of George and Charlotte.

In the pic, Kate shows no sign of her baby bump while wearing a pale blue, belted dress, with William matching the color scheme with his blue tie. The proud parents are standing behind their two kids, with George looking quite grown up and handsome in a blue button down and dark shorts,and Charlotte looking more adorable than ever in a blue dress. We cannot get enough of that cute smirk on her face, too! “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” Kensington Palace tweeted.”The image features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace.”

Last year’s card wasn’t revealed until after Christmas on Jan. 6. It was actually a photo taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson during the fam’s 2016 royal Canada tour. In fact, the image should have seemed familiar. After all, it was snapped while Kate, William, Charlotte, and George were enjoying some family time at a children’s tea party. That was the same day Charlotte walked in public for the first time. Clearly the photo was an adorable and meaningful choice. There’s no question this year’s card is just as special though!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving the royal family’s Christmas card this year? So adorable, right?