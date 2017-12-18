‘L&HH: NY’ Recap — Remy Ma & Papoose Elated After Doctor Confirms She Can Start IVF

Amazing! Despite all of the tension on the Dec. 18 episode of ‘L&HH: NY,’ Remy Ma and Papoose find out she can start the IVF process, one year after her miscarriage.

A romance is brewing between James R. and Sophia Body on the Dec. 18 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, titled “Catfished.” The two are sipping on mimosas and celebrating the recovery of their pet Pomeranian. “I got a really nice thing here going on at home,” he gushes. However, he shouldn’t feel too confident yet. “Just because me and Jaquae are not in a relationship anymore doesn’t mean I’m James’ girl,” she says in her confessional. The rapper tries to coax her into being his “arm candy,” even telling her how it’s an honor, since he sees her as classy, sexy and pretty much the whole package. James wants Sophia to come to his upcoming event, but she has her reservations because that could lead to a heated confrontation with his former flame Mariahlynn. Even so, she wasn’t afraid to lock lips with him!

Jonathan has been dating his beau for six months and unfortunately, he feels like the only one putting in any effort. “If I had more time, I would love to do more, but I’m a young artist and If I don’t get this music popping now, it won’t ever happen for me,” Trent Crews says. “You’re talented. You’re beautiful and from the bottom of my heart, I know you WILL make it,” Jonathan responds. Later, Jonathan decides to stop by the studio and surprise his love with his gal pal Anais, but finds out Trent wasn’t even scheduled to be there. Say what? “B*tch, f–k him,” Jonathan yells. “You know what I’m going to do. I’m going to get on my phone and start investigating.” When he makes a fake social media account, Trent slides into the DMs and meets up with “Raúl.” A blowout fight ensues and Jonathan dumps Trent!

After the heartbreaking experience of losing their baby last year, Remy Ma and Papoose are eager to start a family, but are also anxious about the process ahead. “I love my husband to death, but I feel he was very insensitive in blaming me for the lack of an IVF doctor,” the rapstress says about their fight on last week’s episode, but Papoose took their conversation as the opportunity to find the perfect fit. “It’s finally becoming a little bit more real and we can both finally get on the same page,” she reveals. “I’m a little nervous and getting my vitals taken and am seeing if IVF is even an option for us. I really don’t know what to do if it’s not going to happen for us.” Luckily, the doctor reveals she’s OK and they’re good candidates to start the process!

Juju wants Safaree Samuels to audition for her play and he couldn’t be more flattered. As a producer, rapper and reality star, he’s ready to take his talents to the stage. When his mom stops by, she wants to make sure he has NO interest in mixing business and pleasure. Of course, Safaree reveals she’s in a relationship and also opens up about how he’s not going to share his new feelings for DreamDoll with his mother dearest yet. Even so, Safaree’s mom is pretty impressed with Juju and how she’s a boss babe, noting: “For future reference, someone like that you should bring home.” Juju later meets up with Bianca, since she thinks the star may have some acting chops! “Maybe its great timing, since I have a new opportunity for her,” she tells Bianca, talking about her book-turned-play. When one door closes, another opens!

The new and improved Mariahlynn is here! The rapper is ready to show off her breast implants to the world and she throws a pink pajama, “new t*t” party. “I feel like a burlesque porn star,” Mariahlynn says, while wearing nothing but sparkling pasties around her girls. While opening up about her recent split, she admits: “I don’t have sucker written across my forehead. Now that my boobs are healed, I feel like I can be back on these streets again,” she says. Mariahlynn is ready to go to James’ video party and show him exactly what he’s missing. “I haven’t gotten any licks,” she adds, noting how she’s excited to be on the prowl, while rubbing her hot new figure in his face.

Snoop and DJ Self catch up with Jaquae, who is more than ready to move on from his ex, Sophia. “He need to cut out all that clown stuff before anything goes on,” Self says about his prospective new collaborator James. They all decide to show up to his video party, but Jaquae is still livid since this “goofy guy really gave my girl a dog.” As expected, tension rises between everyone, especially because of this epic love triangle gone wrong. James had no idea so many people showed up expected, including Sophia’s old beau. Insults are hurled between the two and Jaquae has to be held back by security, so we can only imagine what will happen when Mariahlynn arrives!

