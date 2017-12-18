Princess Charlotte’s $12k A Year Nursery School Plans Revealed: Pottery, Poetry Classes & More

Princess Charlotte is already heading off to school in the new year, but lucky for her, her new nursery seems to have it all — including art & music! Get the details here.

Princess Charlotte, 2, is growing up so fast! Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William‘s, 35, youngest is already set to attend nursery school in the new year, and her soon-to-be school seems almost too good to be true! The royals announced the news on Dec. 18 that Charlotte will be attending Willcocks Nursery School, an exclusive London preschool, starting Jan. 4, and the school is absolutely “delighted” to have her. We’re sure the royals are just as happy considering all that Willcocks has to offer. It was even rated “outstanding” by Ofsted, and is located next to the Royal Albert Hall.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte,” the school said in a statement released by the couple’s office. “We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.” At the sought-after nursery, Charlotte will have the opportunity to take pottery and poetry classes, so clearly the school prides itself on its art programs. The school also, however, offers ample play time too! The nursery describes its atmosphere as “a fun and structured morning with lots of free play where children embark on the first stages of learning to read, write and to understand simple numbers with the minimum of pressure.” Click here to see sweet pics of the royal family.

All that comes with a hefty price tag though, as tuition at Willcocks runs at £3,050 — or $4073 — per term, with three terms per year. The total annual tuition therefore comes to £9,150, or around $12,000. On its website, the school says it “strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners.” Sounds like a very fitting school for a royal! While the palace revealed Charlotte will be attending the school “full time,” they did not elaborate on whether that was for the morning or afternoon sessions — or both.

Either way though, the little princess will first be invited with her parents for a short “stay and play” so that she can get used to the environment. Kate and William will then be asked to leave in order to see if Charlotte is happy to be left alone. The nursery was founded back in 1964 by Diana Willcocks and has been at its current location in the church hall of Holy Trinity Church in Kensington since 1984. The school also boasts an outdoor enclosed play area that the children get plenty of use out of, according to Willcocks’ site.



Prince George, 4, began nursery school at the same age as Charlotte will, two and a half, in January of 2016. He attended a Montessori school that was just a short drive from the family’s country home, Anmer Hall. Unlike Charlotte though, George did not attend school full-time back then.

