Kylie Jenner Reportedly Battling ‘First Time Mom Concerns’ As Feb. Due Date Approaches

Poor Kylie Jenner! The makeup mogul, 20, is quickly approaching her February due date, and she wants everything to be perfect. But as anyone who’s had, or been around, a newborn baby knows, it’s going to be difficult. “[Kylie’s] expressed some concerns about giving [birth] and the recovery, but she isn’t freaking out,” a source told PEOPLE magazine. Totally understandable. Having a baby is a huge deal, and anyone would be worried about giving birth and what happens afterward. The fact that she’s not full-on “freaking out” is actually pretty impressive. Because we undoubtably would be!

The Life of Kylie star is reportedly due on February 4, and we have a feeling that she’s welcoming a baby girl into the world just in time for Valentine’s Day! Why else would she have turned her entire life pink as soon as the pregnancy rumors started? Wait — has she been trolling us this whole time and is actually having a boy? Either way, what Kylie’s done is impressive. Remember that massive Christmas tree decked out with pink ornaments? Her Thanksgiving party was also completely pink! We’re expecting that her New Year’s Eve soiree is going to be seen through rose-colored lenses, too.

One thing that’s weighing heavy on Kylie’s mind: the baby’s name! She and Travis Scott have some different opinions on what they should name their impending bundle of joy, but they’re not fighting about it. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie’s contemplating the “K” tradition alive in her little girl. Travis, though, wants a name that honors his southern roots. We can’t wait to find out what name they pick!

