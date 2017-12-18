Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Planning To Spend New Year’s Eve In New York After Seattle Trip

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly headed to the Big Apple for New Year’s Eve this year! Here’s all the details!

Although we’ve been hearing that Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, aren’t planning to spend Christmas together this year, it’s now being reported that they do plan to ring in the new year together! Although details are hard to come by, an insider tells E! News that the pop music pair plan to meet in the Big Apple to celebrate the beginning of 2018 side-by-side! We’re betting Justin has something really special in mind! Head here to take a look back at Justin and Sel since they’ve reunited!

“Selena and Justin are doing great,” a source told the outlet following their visit to Seattle together, where they were spotted shopping and dining. “Justin is very affectionate to Selena. He wears his heart on his sleeve lately especially when it comes to her. They are still learning about each other as grown adults.” Another insider said that cute pair enjoyed snacks together while visiting the Washington city. At one point, they claim Justin was even spotted dancing!

As we previously reported, Justin and Sel were spied together during weekend getaway. And let’s just say fans figured out they were in Seattle pretty quick! Soon videos surfaced the world-famous pair lounging at the Sugar Factory. Another fan caught a glimpse of Selena as she made her way through the store! Things look like they’ve never been better between these 2! And now, thanks to this insider, we seriously can’t wait for 2018 to arrive!

