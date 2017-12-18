Roc Nation Treats 34 Nonprofits To Star-Studded Special Screenings Of ‘Jumanji’

Tis the season for giving! Roc Nation partnered with pro athletes to organize 9 screenings of ‘Jumanji’ for over 1000 youth and senior citizens! Nick Jonas and more attended and we have all of the fun details and photos!

Everyone needs to take a page out of Roc Nation‘s book this holiday season! The entertainment company teamed up with some of their clients including Nick Jonas and numerous top tier athletes, to organize nine free screenings of Jonas’ new film, Jumanji [in theaters December 20] for 34 nonprofit organizations all over the country. All together, Roc Nation, Jonas and athletes such as WNBA pro, Skylar Diggins-Smith professional boxer Maurice Hooker and more hosted 1,583 youth, senior citizens, and parents from across the U.S. Click through our attached gallery for photos from the screenings!

The entire initiative was a joint venture of Columbia Pictures and Roc Nation. Every screening was free to the youth organizations mentioned below and every attendee got free popcorn and soda.

Check out the full lineup of star-studded screenings below!

LOS ANGELES | Dec. 1 — Over 200 local youth from Beyond Type 1, Choice Group Inc., Hollywood Police Athletic League, Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, Regis House Community Center, Covenant House Hollywood, Hands for Hope Foundation attended the free screening, which took place at AMC Sunset Dine-in 5 in Hollywood, CA. Jonas, Dominic Smith, Jason Martin [Houston pro baseball minor league outfielder], and Marcus Wilson [Arizona pro baseball minor league centerfielder] were all in attendance. Check out what some of the stars had to say about the fun-filled night!

Nick Jonas: “I had a blast last night with some amazing kids — including an inspiring group from my Beyond Type 1 organization — at a special showing of my new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Shout-out to my Roc Family for coming out to support!”

Dominic Smith: “I’ve always been passionate about giving back – especially in my hometown LA community – but the opportunity to partner with members of the Roc Nation family tonight alongside Nick, Marcus, and Jason was truly a night to remember.”

Marcus Wilson: “It was great to get out and show these kids a fun night watching Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with the #RocFam – there were smiles all around and we had a blast.”

Jason Martin: “Hosting over 150 kids and giving them an advanced look at Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with my Roc Nation family was a special night!

BALTIMORE | Dec. 5 — Over 140 local youth from Casey Cares, the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, and Beyond Type 1 showed up to the screening, including Ronnie Stanley of the Baltimore Ravens. “It means a lot to be able to give back to these kids, especially this time of the year,” Stanley said. “Baltimore has given me so much these past two seasons, I just want to make sure I return the favor.”

JACKSONVILLE | Dec. 5 — Over 75 local youth from the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida. And, Jacksonville Jaguars WR, Jaelen Strong was on hand to enjoy the night’s festivities. “As an athlete, it’s very important to me to use my platform to give back,” he said, adding, “It means a lot to give these kids something special during the holidays.”

PHOENIX |Dec. 5 — 115 local youth from the Boys & Girls Club, Ronald McDonald House Phoenix, and Beyond Type 1 were all in attendance including, Shelby Miller [Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher] and Braden Shipley [Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher], who had a blast! “Tonight was incredible — I had a blast watching Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and meeting so many great kids from the area,” Miller said, adding, “I’m proud to call Phoenix my home.” Shipley also weighed in and said: “Engaging with the community has always been a priority for me. Tonight I had the opportunity to meet an amazing group of kids and to support the Roc Nation family — win, win!”

SAN ANTONIO | Dec. 7 — 130 local youth from the Boys & Girls Club and Beyond Type 1 were joined by San Antonio Spurs forward, Rudy Gay.

PITTSBURGH | Dec. 11 — 190 local youth and senior citizens from United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Bike Pittsburgh, and Beyond Type 1, showed up to the screening with a special visit from none other than, JuJu Smith-Schuster [Pittsburgh Steelers WR], who gave an emotional statement about the “special” night. “Since I got drafted, Steelers nation has welcomed me in like family,” he said. “Nights like tonight are special because I get to return the favor. Pittsburgh is my new home, and I’m blessed to be able to give back to the city”

SACRAMENTO | Dec. 11 —Willie Cauley-Stein of the Sacramento Kings hosted 130 local youth from Sol Collective, Sojourner Truth Museum, Studio T Dance, Focus on Family, Calidanza, Sinag-tala, and Beyond Type 1. And, he expressed that the night was “all about the kids” when explaining how the event made him feel. “Seeing how much fun they’re having and being a part of that, that’s an awesome feeling,” he said. “The Sacramento community has always showed me love, and now I get to return the favor.”

SEATTLE | Dec. 12 — 275 local youth from Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic/Seattle Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Club of King County (Rainier Vista), Sawhorse Revolution and Beyond Type 1 all attended the screening. Seattle Seahawks RB, C.J. Prosise said he “had a blast” hosting the event for an “amazing” group of kids. “Giving back has always been important to me, but it means even more to do so in a community that has become my second home over the last two years.”

DALLAS | Dec. 13 — 190 local youth from the Boys & Girls Club of Dallas and Beyond Type 1 were joined by WNBA star, Skylar Diggins Smith [3x All-Star, Dallas Wings PG], and pro boxer, Maurice Hooker, who spoke highly of the screening. “What a great time. It is a joy to share this experience with my extended Dallas family, the wonderful kids Beyond Type 1 and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas,” Diggins-Smith gushed. “Watching Jumanji with such a great group is the perfect way to kick off this holiday season. I recommend the film!” Maurice expressed his excitement to be there as well — “The Greater Dallas community has done so much for me, so it’s awesome to be in a position to host this Jumanji screening and give back to the kids from my hometown. Skylar and I had a great time mingling with everyone and I hope it will be an unforgettable experience for these incredible kids.”

