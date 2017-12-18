Jonghyun Dead: Fans Mourn Beloved Korean Singer, 27, After He Reportedly Commits Suicide

A fan favorite singer in the Korean boy band, SHINee, tragically died on Dec. 18. Jonghyun was just 27 years old, and fans are absolutely devastated by his sudden passing.

Kim Jong-hyun, who is better known by his stage name, Jonghyun, was found by police after attempting to commit suicide on Dec. 18, the Gangnam police confirmed in a statement, according to The Mirror. “On December 18, 2017 at 4:42 p.m., Jonghyun’s older sister reported to police that her brother was about to commit suicide,” the statement read. “We went to his residence in Chungdam and discovered that he had attempted to commit suicide with brown coal briquettes lit inside a frying pan. Emergency responders were with us at the time so we rushed him to the Konkuk University Hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.” Tragically, the 27-year-old died upon arrival to the medical center.

The official cause of death has not been confirmed, but The Mirror reports that it’s expected he died on carbon monoxide poisoning after breathing in fumes from the burning coal briquettes. Jonghyun was a member of the beloved Korean boy band, SHINee, and fans of the group are absolutely devastated by the news of his passing. Many have pointed out that this is a perfect example of fans never truly knowing what’s going on in the minds of some of their favorite artists, which is obviously a devastating reveal. Fans began pouring out tributes on social media, and Jonghyun immediately became a top trending topic on Twitter.

“Mental illness is not a joke,” one person wrote. “My sincere deepest condolences to Jonghyun’s family, friends, SHINee members shawols. Today the world lost one of his brightest stars with one of the most angelical voices. Rest in peace Jonghyun, you will always be remembered.” See more messages here:

Rest In Peace, senior Jonghyun.

Thank you for everything.

You will be missed. You won't be forgotten. We love you! #RestInLoveSHINEEJonghyun pic.twitter.com/TsyrMGjW5d — ARIN (@arindeIle) December 18, 2017

I am not okay… I am not okay…

5hinee is supposed to come back.

Onew is supposed to come back.

Jonghyun is not supposed to leave.

Jonghyun is not supoosed to die. — Kim Aubrey (@kimyerbuamik) December 18, 2017

Not all happy people are happy. Some are in pain, so much pain. You can now be happy without feeling so much pain, Jonghyun. — kim (@findingoppas) (@yeolstagram) December 18, 2017

jonghyun has left imprints of himself throughout the kpop world, i think everyone's going to have a hard time moving on from someone who had influenced them so much in one way or another. shinee was just that group you couldn't help but respect and love with every member. — minnie ♥s jihoon (@winking_baby) December 18, 2017

