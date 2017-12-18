Jaeden Lieberher Reveals Who He Wants To Play Adult Bill In The ‘IT’ Sequel

As many know, the Losers Club are all grown up in the ‘IT’ sequel — and Jaeden Lieberher has his eye on some very big names to pick up where he left off!

Jaeden Lieberher, 14, knows that there’s a chance he won’t be a part of the IT sequel, due out in 2019. While chatting EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the terrifying movie’s DVD/Blu-ray release on January 9, the young actor revealed he has a wish list to play the adult version of his character, Bill, in the sequel. “I just have hopes like, James McAvoy would be interesting,” Jaeden shared. “Or Christian Bale would be cool.” We agree that both of those seasoned actors would be incredible in the role!

As for Sophia Lillis, 15, who played Beverly in the film, she has her eyes on a pretty big name, too. “There is one person on my list: Jessica Chastain,” Sophia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jessica would be the perfect fit for Beverly, because not only is she one of today’s top actresses, but she also has that signature red hair. For now, it’s unclear if or even how the original cast of the Losers Club will be involved in the sequel, but the young actors haven’t completely ruled it out. “All we know is that there might be flashbacks of us,” Jackson Robert Scott who played Bill’s little brother, Georgie, told HollywoodLife. Our fingers are definitely crossed for that!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think James is the right fit for Bill in the IT sequel? Comment below, let us know!