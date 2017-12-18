Is An Israeli Designer Making Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress? — The Latest Evidence 

It looks like we’re one step closer to finding out which designer will have the honor of designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. Get the details here!

Meghan Markle, 36, has proven to be quite a trendsetter. Within hours of her first public appearance after getting engaged to Prince Harry, 33, her white wool coat sold out, instantly making her a fashion icon. With such a title, it only makes sense for us to wonder who will be designing her wedding dress and it seems we might finally have a clue. Kensington Palace has requested a sketch from Israeli bridal designer, Inbal Dror, according to PEOPLE. “We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch,” explained a spokesperson from label.

Trained at the prestigious Shenkar Fashion Academy, Inbal is known for her sultry designs and ultra revealing silhouettes. Her gowns feature intricately embellished details, sheer paneling and plunging necklines. They range in price from $8,000 to $10,000. She is the go to wedding designer for brides that want to show off their figures. So, if Meghan chooses Inbal, she’ll be one hot bride! Although Meghan is ahead of the game when it comes to fashion, she’s not the only celebrity who’s shown interest in Inbal’s designs. Beyoncé, 36, wore a Inbal Dror dress when presenting an award at the 2016 Grammys, and a bodysuit by the designer during her Formation World Tour. So of course, if Queen Bey approves of the designer we should too!

This news certainly feeds our royal craving, but we shouldn’t get too carried away. Inbal’s team was super tight-lipped about any other details, ultimately keeping us on edge until the wedding in May. Since it’s only a sketch, Meghan will likely be choosing from a variety of bridal designers. We know that whatever Meghan decides will be absolutely stunning, and we can’t wait to tune in!

