Chrissy Teigen Shares Wild Photo of Her Mismatched Boobs After Breastfeeding — See Pic

Chrissy Teigen proved she is not ashamed of the effects of breastfeeding when she took to Snapchat to jokingly share a photo of her uneven cleavage. See the revealing pic here!

She’s letting it all out! Chrissy Teigen, 32, is no stranger to sharing her journey while pregnant and that’s exactly what she did when she took to Snapchat on Dec. 18 to show off her post-nursing mismatched cleavage. “View from above. I really should have nursed out of both boobs (when I nursed),” the soon-to-be mother of two jokingly captioned the revealing photo. She of course is referring to nursing her first born daughter, Luna, 1, after her birth in April 2016. In the photo, one breast appears larger than the other, which often happens after a woman breastfeeds. Chrissy is known for being open about her body’s natural changes and doesn’t shy away from posting private and sometimes controversial photos to her social media accounts. In fact, she often shared photos of herself while nursing Luna.

When she isn’t busy posting new content, she’s preparing for her second child with husband John Legend, 38. Before she officially announced the pregnancy, she caused speculation by attempting to hide her baby bump in gorgeous red carpet gowns during various public appearances. Since then, the model has openly showed off her baby bump and seems to be having a great time going through the journey of expecting again.

Shortly after she revealed baby number two was on its way, she celebrated her 32nd birthday by putting together a Pan Am-themed bash. At the bash, Chrissy and her party guests all dressed in 1960s costumes, including stewardess outfits. Some of the big celebrities in attendance were Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 37, who are expecting their third child via surrogate.

