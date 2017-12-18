Chloe Kohanski Pours Her Heart Out With Original Song ‘Wish I Didn’t Love You’ On ‘The Voice’

The crowd was blown away as Chloe Kohanski debuted her very own original song on ‘The Voice’ finale…and there was more where that came from!

Chloe Kohanski has been a fan favorite on The Voice all season long, so fans have been eagerly awaiting her three finale performances on Dec. 18. For her first big moment on stage, Chloe, who is on Blake Shelton’s team, debuted her original song “Wish I Didn’t Love You.” The song has the vibe that Chloe has been showing us all season long, but also allowed her to display a bit of emotion and reveal her vulnerable side. For her second performance of the night, she teamed up with Blake for a rendition of “You Got It,” and even though the two couldn’t be more different, they came together perfectly on this track.

Then, to close out the night, Chloe sang “Bette Davis Eyes,” bringing back the classic rock feel we’ve grown to know and love from her this season. The 80s classic was right in Chloe’s wheelhouse, and her performance was a perfect way to end part one of the finale. It’s been quite a ride for Chloe throughout her time on The Voice. She actually started out season 13 with Miley Cyrus as her coach, and seemed to be thriving while working with her longtime idol. However, Miley decided to eliminate Chloe in favor of Ashland Craft during the Knockout Rounds.

Luckily, Blake was there to swoop in, and pushed his button to nab Chloe for his team. The two are a bit of an unlikely pair, with Blake’s country roots not totally matching up to Chloe’s rocker style, but it’s proven to be match made in heaven! Chloe has consistently reached the top of the iTunes charts, and was basically a shoe-in to make the Finals. She’s up against Addison Agen, Brooke Simpson and fellow Team Blake artist, Red Marlow.

