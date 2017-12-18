‘Champs Vs. Stars’: Bananas Shoots Down An Alliance With Wes — It’s ‘Never Happening’

They’re two of the greatest ‘Challenge’ competitors, but Wes and Johnny Bananas will NEVER align. Bananas explains why in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Champs Vs. Stars’ clip!

Could Justina Valentine finally be the one to bring Wes and Johnny Bananas together on The Challenge!? Justina is well-liked around the house on The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars, and has become friends with both veteran competitors. So, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek from the upcoming Dec. 19 episode, she begs them to put their drama behind them. “Wes and Johnny, you guys need to bury the hatchet, because I feel really close to you,” she says in front of both guys. She doesn’t even get to finish her sentence, though, before Bananas fires back and puts in his two cents about the possibility of an alliance between himself and Wes.

“That’s never happening,” Johnny admits.”Wes has this satiable desire to f***ing prove to everyone that he is the brilliant, most cunning, most smartest…and that gets in front of everything else.” During the rant, Wes sits by with a smirk on his face, but he’s made it clear in the past that he’s not down for an alliance with Bananas either. The guys have feuded on the show for years, and have made a point in the past to build up alliances against one another with the goal of taking each other down on various seasons. On Champs Vs. Stars, they’re on the same team, though, so they’ve been forced to sort of work together throughout this mini-season.

Johnny is the ultimate Challenge champ, with six wins under his belt over 15 seasons, while Wes has two wins over ten seasons. After Champs Vs. Stars, Bananas is set to continue his reign on The Challenge: Vendettas, which premieres in January.

