Carmelo Anthony Inspired By JAY-Z To Fix Relationship With La La: He’s Thrilled She Came To His Game
La La Anthony was there to cheer on estranged hubby Carmelo when his OKC Thunder played the NY Knicks. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how JAY-Z has inspired him to fix their relationship.
Aww! While Carmelo Anthony, 33, has been playing his 2017 season for the OKC Thunder after being traded by the NY Knicks, that has meant a lot of time away from estranged wife La La, 38, and their son Kiyan, 10. So it was an incredible reunion when his fam turned up court side at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16 to watch him in action. After his alleged transgressions that led to her filing for separation in April of 2017, he’s crediting how pal JAY-Z, 48, owned up to infidelity in his marriage to Beyonce, 36, for wanting to make things right as a couple again.
“Carmelo is incredibly happy that La La came out to support him when the Thunder played the Knicks. He was super relieved that she made a strong statement about the status of their marriage by publicly showing up for him. He absolutely felt her presence and it was almost like being in high school and playing a big game in front of your crush. Melo didn’t play as well as he had hoped, but having the opportunity to see his wife court side and spend much-needed quality time with her and his son overshadowed the loss that he and the Thunder took,” our insider continues. See pics of La La and Melo, here.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Melo and La La will get back together?