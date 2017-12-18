Ariel Winter Gets Cozy With BF In Sexy Latex Dress After Getting Trolled Over Her Style

Ariel is pretty much constantly body shamed, but she continues to show off her flawless figure and her amazing confidence — this time, in a nude, latex dress at a family reunion! See pics below!

Ariel Winter, 19, is no stranger to latex dresses, but now, she has turned up the heat with this short and tight nude mini. She wore the outfit over the weekend, and posted photos of herself cozying up to boyfriend Levi Meaden, and posing with her dad, where she wrote, “The best dad there is ❤️ lucky girl. Love you,” on Dec. 14. She got a lot of heat from fans for wearing a “club dress” to a family reunion, but if she feels comfortable and good about herself, that should be all that matters! Despite the haters, Ariel continues to wear what she wants, and we love that!

Ariel has actually wore this exact dress before, on a date with Levi back in September. It’s super affordable — it’s the Saskia Strapless Latex Dress in Nude, and it’s only $76! She’s also worn this dress in black before, at a Variety event! Hailey Baldwin has worn this dress before, too, in red. It’s a hot look! For her family reunion in December, Ariel paired the mini dress with sleek and straight hair, styled in a center part. Her eyes were defined thanks to her long lashes and her lips were kept natural. She wore nude, platform pumps, which really elongated her legs! She looked amazing and she works hard for that body in the gym!

