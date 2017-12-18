Amtrak Crash: 1st Videos From The Scene Show Closer Look At Horrific Derailment

Terror unfolded after an Amtrak train derailed near Seattle, WA, crashing onto the I-5 freeway below on Dec. 18. See new videos showing the aftermath of the incident causing multiple deaths and injuries.

So heartbreaking. At least six deaths and 77 injuries have been reported after an Amtrak train derailed near DuPont, Washington around 7:40 AM on Dec. 18. Shocking new videos show the terrifying scene moments after Train 501 came off the tracks while crossing a bridge over Interstate 5, causing one car to crash onto the freeway below. “We do not have a definitive number on those who have been injured as of yet, but those numbers will be coming as we investigate the scene,” a spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff Department confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. It was the first day of the new $181 million high-speed Cascade service and the train was traveling along a new route, reportedly carrying 78 passengers and 5 crew members. See more pics of the derailment, here.

The Amtrak train was going about 80 mph at the time of the crash and several people are speculating how the tragic accident could have been caused by turning on a huge curve in the track at high speeds. “Local officials in Washington were highly critical of sending a train at this speed through his area…they specifically warned that it needed to slow down at the curves in the track,” Mary Schiavo, a transportation analyst for CNN explained. “I always like to say, whether its a train crash or a plane crash – the laws of physics are the only laws you can’t break. And while they tested it…testing as opposed to running a full-sized, fully-loaded train over the track changes the physics.” It also could have been caused by an object on the railway, a government official claims.

Three of those hospitalized are said to be in critical condition, The Seattle Times reports, via the Associated Press. Sadly, several drivers were struck by the derailed train car, according to Pierce Country officials, and multiple civilians on the I-5 have been injured as well. “We had just passed the city of DuPont and it seemed like we were going around a curve,” passenger Chris Karnes told news outlet KIRO. “All of a sudden, we felt this rocking and creaking noise, and it felt like we were heading down a hill. The next thing we know, we’re being slammed into the front of our seats, windows are breaking, we stop, and there’s water gushing out of the train. People were screaming.”

Aerial footage of the scene shows several derailed Amtrak train cars near Tacoma, Washington. Latest: https://t.co/rs92i38VUt pic.twitter.com/MshMGOFdNJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 18, 2017

