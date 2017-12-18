Addison Agen Cries After Beautiful Rendition Of Tim McGraw Song On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Addison Agen hit the stage on night one of ‘The Voice’ finale to perform Tim McGraw’s ‘Humble & Kind’ and got very emotional. But that wasn’t her last performance. Get the details!

Addison Agen gave us chills in the first few minutes of The Voice finale with a breathtaking performance of Tim McGraw’s “Humble & Kind.” Tim is a country superstar, and Addison truly did his song justice. Her voice sounded incredible. There’s no question as to why Addison made the top 4. She’s just an amazing talent. She was so overwhelmed with emotion that she cried at the end of the song.

Addison and her coach, Adam Levine, later teamed up for a gorgeous duet of “Falling Slowly.” Their voices just meshed so well together. These two need to make a song together immediately! It’s hard to believe Addison is just 16 years old. Her voice is already so good! Adam has really helped her gain confidence and become the artist she was always meant to be. Adam is her biggest fan, and it’s been amazing to watch them work together over the course of the season. Addison is the only contestant left from Team Adam in the top 4.

Addison’s final performance of the night was her original song, “Tennessee Rain.” As usual, Addison killed it. This is song we’ve been waiting for from Addison. We need to get this song on our playlist ASAP. During their practice session, Adam gushed that Addison was one of his “favorite singers.” Her fellow contestants, Chloe Kohanski, Brooke Simpson, and Red Marlow, also performed three times as well. The winner of season 13 will be announced during the 3-hour finale event on Dec. 18 starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

