Matt Lauer Accuser Devastated For His Wife: ‘I Don’t Want To Pour Salt On These Wounds’

Addie Collins Zinone, 41, is finally ready to share her heartbreaking story with the world. While sitting down with Megyn Kelly on Today, she shared new details about the alleged sexual affair she had with Matt Lauer 17 years ago, while working on the morning show as a production assistant when she was 24-years-old. Addie revealed it’s still incredibly tough for her to speak about it, because she doesn’t want to make things harder for his loving wife Annette Roque. “It’s a massive mistake and I understand how I made it and I know who I am at my core and the values I have, but of course you carry shame,” she explained on Dec. 18. “He has a wife. Even now, I don’t want to pour salt on these wounds, and that’s a really scary thing that you do carry that your whole life. You’re thinking…Why could I not get out of it. Why did I do that?”

Addie claimed her relationship with Matt began in 2000 after the anchor allegedly sent her several inappropriate texts. She said that things intensified between them when he flirted with her while they were at a professional business lunch. She thought he was going to give her valuable career advice, but one thing led to another and over the next month, they allegedly had a consensual affair. “It’s difficult to talk about,” Addie told Megyn. “My family is shattered by this; they’re afraid for me. This all trickles down to a lot of people being affected, so having these conversations is really important. But also, there’s a lot of shame attached to what I did. My goal was to try to get him to see me as a human being, so it seems odd I would continually go see him, but it seemed like an opportunity to get him to see me as a human being.”

Matt was fired from his prestigious job at the Today show three weeks ago when an unnamed woman accused the journalist of sexual harassment. Since then, several women have shared their stories about the disgraced TV reporter, including Addie, who told our sister site Variety about the alleged month-long affair she had. Addie told Megyn she wanted to come forward to “put a face and a story to these women’s accusations.” After going public with her experiences, Addie claims that several people have called her a “slut” and a “whore” on social media, but she’s taking it one day at a time. “I thought, I have to validate their claims. I have to explain it in embarrassing detail because I want them to understand the commonalities in our stories. And to be able to identify the exact same behaviors and predatory behaviors.”

"I want to put a face and a story to these women's accusations." Former TODAY staffer Addie Collins Zinone shares her Matt Lauer story on @MegynTODAY

Despite the negatives of going public, Addie revealed that she was compelled to speak out on behalf of the other women even though she knew people would tear her down as well. “The blowback, I expected it,” Addie revealed. “My husband and I decided I was going to go forward with this. And speak out. And become a face. I understand that people are going to paint me as a home wrecker, a slut and a whore. Those are things I have been called. It was suggested to me to go get hit by a bus. These are very real things. I expected – I did expect some blow back. “

