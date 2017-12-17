Virginia Woman: Dad Inconsolable & Neighbors Shocked Pit Bulls Could Have Killed Her

The family of Bethany Stephens, the woman killed by her pit bulls, is devastated by her death, and neighbors EXCLUSIVELY tell us the dogs never acted aggressively before!

Though the Goochland Country Sheriff’s department in Virginia says Bethany Lynn Stephens was killed by her pair of pit bulls, her heartbroken family is still trying to make sense what happened to the 22-year-old woman. Bethany’s body was discovered by her father on Dec. 14, two days after she took her dogs out for a walk. The shock of this scene, called “grisly” by the sheriff’s department, has left him “inconsolable right now, and incredibly traumatized beyond belief,” a relative EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “To find your own daughter in that way? I don’t know if he is ever going to be able to recover from this.”

“Everyone is in shock still, it’s just unbelievable,” a neighbor named John Frederick EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “We used to see Bethany walking the dogs all the time, and even though she could have only weighed no more than 110 pounds, she always had full control of them. We never saw any aggression from the dogs, some of the kids in the neighborhood even used to pet them if they saw them out. It’s just inconceivable that they could turn on her and kill her like this. Bethany was a great girl, she always had a smile on her face and time to talk—it’s an absolute tragedy, it really is.”

“It was an absolutely grisly mauling,” Sheriff James L. Agnew said in a news conference. The sheriff said that Bethany’s father had called the police when he hadn’t seen her in a day, and found the dogs “aggressively protecting” her body when he came upon her remains. Sheriff Agnew also added that his deputies spent hours trying to wrangle the dogs, and that her body had “defensive wounds” on her hands and arms. “In my nearly 40 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen anything quite like it. I hope I never see anything like it again.”

Victim is 22 year old Bethany Stephens. Sheriff says victim was petite. Dogs were 100-120 pounds. pic.twitter.com/HtaHqydEF0 — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) December 15, 2017

Some of Bethany’s friends are unconvinced that her dogs would commit such a horrific act. “Those dogs would not attack her,” Barbara Norris said. “They’d kill you with kisses.” Barbara also claimed that the kennels had been broken open, suggesting that the dogs might have tried to escape to help Bethany. The sheriff’s department said the medical examiner’s findings were preliminary, according to NPR, and they’re awaiting toxicology results.

Our thoughts are with Bethany’s family and friends during this time of loss.