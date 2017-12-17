Did Vanessa Hudgens Get Engaged To Austin Butler On Her Birthday? See Her New Ring

Wait, what?! Did Vanessa Hudgens decide to get married recently? The actress has been sporting a ring on THAT finger! Check it out!

Have Vanessa Hudgens and her fella Austin Butler gotten engaged?! The beautiful brunette has been sporting a very distinctive ring on on her left ring finger since around her 29th birthday on Dec. 14 and we can’t help wondering if, this year, Austin decided to give her the best present of all — a proposal! Granted, from the photos she’s shared it’s clearly not what most consider a traditional engagement ring. By that we mean it’s clearly not a diamond ring. But Vanessa is hardly a traditional kinda girl! Head here to see more photos of Vanessa through the years!

The ring in question has a definite vintage vibe. It’s clearly a cameo ring but the exact details are tough to make out. Could something like this be what a girl like Vanessa would want if Austin got down on one knee? We certainly think it’s in the realm of possibility! Her fashion ranges from seriously bohemian to high-fashion glamour and everything in between!

Also, she and the 26-year-old crooner have dated for quite some time! This adorable twosome started dating in Sept. of 2011! If they are engaged, and that’s a big if, they hardly raced to the altar! And ever since these two found each other, they’ve been all about sharing their romance with their fans! Yes, we’re talking about loads of PDA! So, it only makes since that they would let us know if they decided to get hitched, right? So let us know. Please!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Vanessa getting hitched or just messing with us with her ring placement? Let us know in the comments section below!