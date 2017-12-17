Travis Scott Concert: Fan Brutally Choked By Security Guard — See The Video

So scary. A new video has surfaced of a fan getting held in a chokehold when attempting to get on stage. Here it is.

Travis Scott was performing at The Forum in LA on Saturday, Dec. 16, for the Cali Christmas concert when a fan tried to get up on stage with the rapper. But the concert-goer’s plan was immediately shut down by a security guard who put him in a vicious chokehold! At this point, Travis noticed the brew-ha-ha and asked the guards to invite the choked fan’s friend to join him on stage. Talk about terrible luck. The brutal choking was captured on video and arrives via TMZ. Head here to see more photos of Travis and his ladylove Kylie Jenner, 20.

After the concert, the 25-year-old rapper and his crew headed to Delilah, a popular Hollywood hotspot in the music and entertainment world. While there, according to our sources, he was spotted talking with none other than Blac Chyna, 29! That’s right! Dream Kardashian‘s momma was on hand and she apparently looked pretty friendly with Travis! We can’t help but wonder how Kylie, his reportedly pregnant girlfriend, is liking this piece of info!

“Travis rolled in with an entourage of buddies and they sat at a booth,” an eyewitness previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They ordered bottle service all night, and drank Grey Goose as well as champagne. They weren’t being hectic, it was a pretty chill vibe….Chyna was also at the club with her girls and they sat in a separate area. She was wearing a pretty outrageous dress, one that was skin-tight and kind of transparent, especially around the chest area! Chyna did stop by Travis’ table for about fifteen minutes and they talked for a while, but it just seemed like friendly chatter.” Boy, when it comes to people who know the Kardashians, it is a small world!

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked by this clip as we are? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.