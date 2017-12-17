‘SNL’: Kevin Hart Hilariously Admits He’s Terrified Of His Newborn Baby Arriving At Terrible Twos

Kevin Hart just revealed that, after having 2 kids, he’s dreading hie newborn arriving at the “terrible twos.” Check it out!

Just when we thought Season 43 of Saturday Night Live simply couldn’t get any better, Kevin Hart, 38, arrived to blow us away with his insanely funny opening monologue! During his opening monologue, the hilarious comedian basically admitted that, initially having a 3rd child wasn’t his favorite idea! Diehards know he welcomed a son on Nov. 21. So, why so reticent? Well, he’s afraid of his son arriving at the “terrible 2s!” That’s when all hell apparently breaks lose in parenthood. “The thing is, for me, I didn’t want to deal with that 2-year-old age again. That was my fear. That’s a tough age, man. You gotta have a lot of patience to deal with that 2-year-old child. All you do is repeat yourself all day to a 2-year-old child.” Then he hilariously acts out an exchange with a 2-year-old: “‘Hey. Hey! What I say? Look at me. Look at me! No. What I say? Look at me. No. What I say!'” He no time he’s just making amazing sounds! Check out more stills from this season right here!



Kevin’s 2017 has involved some serious ups and downs! In Sept., the world-famous comedian posted a somber video apologizing to fans and friends for a “major lapse in judgement,” perhaps referencing a video that was released in July in which he was spotted canoodling with a woman in Miami after his birthday celebration. It was believed at the time that Kevin was anticipating another shoe to drop, perhaps something proving infidelity and he was getting ahead of the storm. Somehow the leading man weathered the media storm as his wife Eniko Parrish, 32, was expecting her first child with Kevin! Then on Nov. 21, the couple’s little bundle of joy arrived! It’s a baby boy named Kenzo Kash Hart. Not long after, the couple gave a fans a peek at the adorable newborn! Let’s just say this little guy is too cute for words!

Kevin was on hand to promote his new film Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle, which besides Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is destined to be a surefire hit this holiday season! The film based on the classic children’s book will be stomping into theaters on Dec. 20, 2017.

"All of the fun responsibility lies on the shoulder of the father.” –@KevinHart4real #SNL pic.twitter.com/9Ou50jkMn5 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2017

