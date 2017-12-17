Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Their Hottest Looks Since Rekindling Romance

Since reuniting, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been looking their best. Check out their sexiest looks since getting back together here!

Probably the best curveball 2017 threw at us was the romantic reunion of Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25. Not only do these two on-again, off-again lovebirds look completely enamored with each other, they also have been showing some of their sexiest looks of all-time. Whether it’s Selena’s new blonde ‘do, or Justin showing off his killer abs, these two are at their finest since getting back together, and the most recent pics of them are proof. It just goes to show that when you’re in love, you’re looking your best. In a year filled with nasty breakups and splits, Justin and Selena have given us hope that true love is still alive and well. While you consider getting back together with your ex, check out our complete gallery of their hottest looks since rekindling their love above.

Here’s hoping these two never split from each other ever again! However, it is worth noting that Selena is fresh off an emotional breakup. We reported earlier how despite being happy with Justin, Selena is apparently still thinking about The Weeknd, 27. Of course, what’s really on her mind is how their friendship fell apart so it looks like Justin doesn’t have anything to worry about!

In fact, it doesn’t seem like Selena has been thinking about The Weeknd romantically at all, considering the fact Selena and Justin were seen jet-setting off together for a romantic pre-holiday getaway. Time will tell if Justin and Selena make it work long-term. Check out these celebs, including Justin and Selena, who had the best Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performances of all-time.

