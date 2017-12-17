Scott Disick Vs. Younes Bendjima: Which Of Kourtney’s Loves Has The Hottest Shirtless Pics?

Sexy! Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick and beau, Younes Bendjima, love showing off their shirtless hot bods. Which hunk looks best with bare skin? Let’s look!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, sure has dated some men with great bodies, including Scott Disick, 34, and Younes Bendjima, 24! Since both hunky guys have showed off their toned abs in tons of shirtless photos, we’re taking at look at some of our favorites and spotlighting the best ones. From classic beach photos to fresh candids, these two definitely know how to make not wearing a shirt look as natural as can be! We have to admit that we definitely see what attracted Kourtney in a physical sense and we can’t get enough! CHECK OUT OUR FAVORITE SHIRTLESS PHOTOS OF SCOTT AND YOUNES HERE!

We all know Scott loves to go on vacations whenever he has the chance and he’s always strutting his shirtless self while frolicking in sand with a gorgeous lady or bathing in the sun. He’s also got the hot dad privilege so whenever he’s out and about without a shirt for a day in the sun with his kids, we can’t help but swoon. Despite the issues Scott and Kourtney have had over the years, it’s good to see him being a dad and looking good while doing it!

Younes may be younger than Scott, but he still knows how to man it up when it comes to his physique! Like Scott, he often puts his rock hard abs on full display when he’s having a good time near water but he also likes to show off during his work outs at the gym. Younes sometimes sheds shirts when he’s on public dates with Kourtney, such as their most recent date in Disneyland. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her fit boyfriend on her social media and we were definitely impressed!

HollywoodLifers, which shirtless hunk do you prefer? Scott or Younes? Tell us here!