Ryan Shazier Was In The Stands At Game Against Patriots & Fans Went Nuts — Watch Video

Ryan Shazier was in the house! The injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was on hand at the Dec. 17 game against the Patriots and fans showed the love!

Ryan Shazier wowed fans at the Pittsburgh Steeler’s game on Sunday, Dec. 17, when they realized that he was in attendance! In the first quarter against the New England Patriots, the image on the big screen cut to one of the suites high above the turf where the 25-year-old pro baller was waving his arms, encouraging the attendees to get loud! It started slow but soon the whole of Heinz Field was screaming at the top of their lungs for the injured player! He playfully prodded the crowd to get even louder by waving a towel. It was a touching scene after weeks of speculating on the prospects of his recovery following a back injury on Dec. 4.

Immediately after taking a hit, he was unable to move his legs. He was quickly taken to the hospital and fans began to wonder if he’d ever play for the game again. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery in order to fuse the back bones together again. However, after the procedure, some experts were not optimistic about the pro athlete ever taking the field again. Dr. Anthony Alessi, who consults with the NFLPA, told an ESPN reporter that Ryan’s condition is “not good…We’re not going to see him this season. He may not play football again.”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s fiancee Michelle Rodriguez asked that fans and friends prayer for his recovery. “Please…. asking for all the PRAYERS at this time for this amazing human being that I love so much,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of them together. “Please keep him in your prayers , asking for positive thoughts, positive spirits. He’s strong!!” He certainly is! Although there’s no telling when and if Ryan will play football again, his appearance today was a very encouraging sign!

Incredible scene with Ryan Shazier in the building for the game pic.twitter.com/MAfy3DeQ3L — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) December 17, 2017

