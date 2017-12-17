La La Anthony’s Romantic Date In Carmelo’s Hotel Room After The Game: Room Service, Massages & More

La La Anthony treated Carmelo Anthony to a hotel room date . A source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com about their romantic evening.

Ooh, la la! La La Anthony, 38, was recently reunited with her ex Carmelo Anthony, 33, as she cheered him on courtside as the Thunder played the Knicks. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told us that the two had a more intimate reunion after the game at his hotel room. “La La went back to Carmelo’s hotel with him and they ordered room service and watched a movie,” our source said. “Thankfully, Carmelo had a rest day Sunday, so they could enjoy a leisurely morning before he had to fly back to Oklahoma for Monday’s game against Denver. La La said it really felt like old times again, she gave Carmelo a massage, they talked for hours, and it was awesome. No fighting, no drama, just how it used to be before they split.”

Not only did La La enjoy their romantic hotel room date, she got a kick of being at the game as well. “La La had a great time at the game, cheering on Carmelo,” our source added. “She loved watching him play — the only thing that would have made it better would have been if the Thunder had won. Carmelo played really well though and before the game started, as they announced the line-up, there was a special video tribute played to him, and the crowd went wild. It was awesome, and Carmelo was incredibly touched. Carmelo was in no mood for partying after the game finished, and he had completed media interviews. He was really exhausted having just come off a three game road trip, and not arriving to the hotel in Manhattan until 3am on Saturday morning. So, all he wanted to do was relax and chill.” Well, nothing is more relaxing than enjoying a hotel room date and a massage from La La, who reportedly loves teasing him with sexy Instagram pics when they’re not together!

Time will tell if the estranged couple makes it work in 2018. Check out these sexy pics of La La that will show you why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week.

HollywoodLifers, do you think La La and Carmelo will make it work? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.