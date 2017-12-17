Hailee Steinfeld Surprised On 21st Birthday With Epic Party Thrown By The ‘Pitch Perfect’ Bellas

Hailey Steinfeld got treated to an epic 21st birthday by her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Bellas. Read about her big day here!

Hailee Steinfeld, 21, celebrated her 21st birthday the best way possible… by getting thrown the best party ever by her besties. That’s right, her fellow Pitch Perfect cast members, Bellas Ruby Rose, 31, and Rebel Wilson, 37, treated Hailee to an amazing night at the Nice Guy Club in West Hollywood. In addition to all the festivities, Hailee even got a life-size portrait of herself. What’s better than being at a party with one Haile Steinfeld? Easy: being at a party with two Hailey Steinfelds (even if one is only in the form of a portrait). An awesome gift like that proves that Hailee really does have the best friends ever! Arriving at the LA hot spot, Hailee absolutely dazzled wearing a red PVC minidress. Seriously, she picked the pitch perfect birthday outfit! While you wonder if your friends would get you a life-size portrait of yourself, check out a full length picture of her showing up to the Nice Guy below!

We hope Hailee had a wonderful night with her friends! We reported earlier how you can copy Hailee’s perfect holiday hairstyle. That’s right, you too can get her voluminous disco curls just in time for that Christmas party. Add that red minidress as your outfit, and you’ll be all set for all the yuletide festivities!

In addition to stunning everyone at her 21st birthday shindig, Hailee looked glamorous at the AMAs. The Pitch Perfect 3 star wore a black leather bra and suit in a combo that chic and stylish. Check out these celebs, including Hailee, who dazzled on the red carpet premiere of Pitch Perfect 3.

