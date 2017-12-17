Alyssa Milano is ‘Disappointed’ In Matt Damon For Sexual Misconduct Comments

Alyssa Milano is still sadly surprised at Matt Damon’s comments about the sexual misconduct allegation problems in the entertainment industry and thinks he should have known better. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Alyssa Milano, 44, couldn’t believe what Matt Damon, 47, said in an interview about sexual misconduct earlier this week and she’s still feeling like she expected more from the actor. “Alyssa is disappointed in Matt because she thinks he really should know better–he has four daughters!,” a source close to Alyssa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “How would Matt feel if one of his girls was felt up? Or his wife? She doesn’t want to get into some crazy feud with Matt though, and in fairness he’s not that kind of guy anyway. Alyssa puts it down to his male privilege and lack of thinking before speaking. But, Alyssa has made her point to him, and, she has way larger battles to fight right now than with Matt Damon.”

Alyssa first pointed out her angry comments in a tweet on Dec. 15. after Matt explained in an interview that he felt there were some forms of sexual harassment that were worse than others. She strongly disagreed with Matt and even compared different types of sexual harassment with different types of cancer. Her powerful response made headlines and received empowered praise from women and men all over social media.

In addition to Alyssa, Matt’s former Good Will Hunting co-star and love interest, Minnie Driver, 47, expressed her anger with Matt’s comments on Twitter. With the #MeToo movement in full effect, his opinion gained a ton of exposure and shed light on how men might see the scandals differently from the women who have been affected. With something like sexual misconduct, we all know both genders have the ability to be accused so it’s always good to see various points of view and keep the conversation open for change.

