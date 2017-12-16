Sherra Wright: 5 Things About The Ex-Wife Charged With Murdering NBA’s Lorenzen Wright

Seven years after Lorenzen Wright’s bullet-riddled body was found in Tennessee, his ex-wife, Sherra Wright, was arrested over his murder. Get the details about her.

1. She faces a list of charges surrounding Lorenzen’s death. Nearly a decade after Lorenzen Wright’s death, a huge breakthrough was made on Dec. 15. The ex-wife of the NBA star, who played for a variety of team (including the Cleveland Cavaliers), was arrested and charged in connection to his murder, per the Washington Post. Sherra Wright-Robinson was taken into custody at her Riverside, California home, according to Fox13. The Memphis Police Department said she was “indicted and arrested” for conspiracy, criminal attempted first degree and first-degree murder.

2. She was supposedly married to Lorenzen for over a decade. The couple had divorced months before his death, ending a 13-year marriage under allegations of unfaithfulness and domestic abuse. During those thirteen years, the couple had six kids together: sons Lorenzen Jr., Lamar, Lawson, Shamar and daughters Loren and Sierra.

3. Sherra wasn’t the only one arrested. Earlier in December, the Memphis police charged Billy R. Turner, 46, with Lorenzen’s murder after they discovered one of the murder weapons in a Mississippi Lake. Billy worked as a deacon at the church where Sherra was a minister. Lorenzen had been shot at least five times.

His badly decomposed body was discovered in the woods of Memphis on July 28, 2010, ten days after he had last been seen alive. At the time of Lorenzen’s death, Sherra reportedly hadn’t held a job in 17 years and was $3 million in debt, her divorce attorney told the Daily News at the time. However, the lawyer said Sherra “didn’t have any motive to kill because he had no money.”

4. She made a lot of money off of his death. Sherra received $1 million dollars from her ex-husband’s life insurance policy, according to CBS News. Even that came with some controversy, as she agreed to a settlement in 2014 in a court dispute over how she spent the cash, as it was also meant to benefit their six children.

5. She may have pulled an OJ. Much like O.J. Simpson, 70, did in 2007 when he published If I Did It, Sherra wrote a book that drew some major comparisons to the murder. Sherra wrote Mr. Tell Me Anything, a fiction book that featured what appeared to be a “thinly disguised depiction of her ex husband,” according to the Washington Post. The book told a story of a “deceitful, philandering basketball player” who moves to Memphis, “marries an older woman” and becomes a basketball superstar. Sherra reportedly said that “99.99 percent” of the book involved true stories of her life with Lorenzen, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Sherra told the Commercial Appeal that she planned a sequel where Mr. Tell Me Anything is killed. “It’s going to take you all the way up to Mr. Tell Me Anything’s death. And just a little bit past it,” she reportedly said in 2015. “He’s murdered. But you’ll find in the book that so many different factors had killed him already before he actually physically died. …We break it down to every emotion. Every feeling. Everything the children went through, the calls, to who’s showing up. And what we were hearing from the police”

6. She denied any involvement in 2015. “I’m a mother. I’m a wife. I’m an author. And the police should find his killer,” Sherra told the Commercial Appeal. “For my name to be even in the same sentence of something like that — I’m a minister of the Lord. And I’ve never been in any type of trouble or anything. I just, I’m a mother. An author. And a wife.”

