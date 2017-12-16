Virginia Woman, 22, Mauled To Death By Her Pet Pit Bulls & Father Tragically Finds Her Remains

Truly horrifying. A 22-year-old woman named Bethany Lynn Stephens was attacked and killed by her very own dogs. Here’s all the details.

Bethany Lynn Stephens was last seen alive on Tuesday, Dec. 12, when she set out with her 2 pit bulls to go for walk in the woods near her home in Goochland, Virginia. Her body was discovered 2 days later showing signs of an animal mauling and was found near the 2 dogs that killed her. Her very own pets. Unfortunately, it was her father, John Stephens, who discovered the grisly scene, according to authorities. Head here to take a look back at all the celebrities we’ve lost in 2017.

The 2 animals, a pair of “very large, brindle-colored pit bull dogs” inadvertently helped Bethany’s father find her remains as they were aggressively trying to keep him away from her body, according to Goochland County Sheriff James L. Agnew, via the Richmond-Times Dispatch. The medical examiner’s reports reveal that Bethany had several defensive wounds on her arms and hands. She also sustained puncture wounds in her skull, which fits with a mauling.

It reportedly took over an hour to collect the dogs, tranquilize them and take them to animal control. It’s believed that the dogs were bred for fighting, according to the Daily Mail. Agnew also shared that he’s seeking to have the animals euthanized. “The first traumatic injury to her was to her throat and face,” Agnew stated. He added, “It appears she was taken to the ground, lost consciousness, and the dogs then mauled her to death. He went on to say that in his “nearly 40 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

HollywoodLifers, are you as shaken by this horrifying death as we are? Share your thoughts and prayers for Bethany’s loved ones in the comments section below.