‘SNL’: Omarosa Crashes Donald Trump’s Christmas Party & Gets Dragged Away

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump has returned for another gut-busting sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live’ poking fun at Omarosa’s sudden departure from the White House! Check it out right here!

Wow! Christmas isn’t here yet but Saturday Night Live just treated us to an early present with their biting cold opening on Dec. 16! Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) assembles all this subordinates in the sketch, including Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson) to trim his Christmas tree with ornaments decorated with all the staffers who haven’ survived year 1 on of his presidency! That’s when someone knocks at the window! It’s Omarosa (Leslie Jones) begging to be let back in! They ignore her but soon she returns with a stereo over her head a la Say Anything! Can you guess what she’s playing? Why, “For the Love of Money by The O’Jays! Yes, that’s the theme song from The Apprentice! Classic! Head here to peruse loads more images from Season 43 of the longrunning sketch comedy show!

In 2017’s political charged environment, SNL has reliably stepped in to point out the disturbing, the absurd and the truly unprecedented with sketch after sketch ripping apart scathing current events. On their Dec. 9 installment the opening but involved a mall Santa (played Kenan Thompson) getting asked some uncomfortable political questions from children waiting in line including: “Is Donald Trump on the naughty list?” and “Why do the [football] players kneel during the national anthem? Do they hate the troops?” The true highlight of the sketch was Santa’s little helper Pam (Kate McKinnon) who backed up the youngster’s probing questions.

When one child said something Santa didn’t quite like, he calmly threatened to put coal in her stocking this year. That’s when the young girl responded: ““From where? Everyone knows coal is dying industry!” And that’s when Pam offered her a slight fist-bump! Amazing! And let’s not forget the Dec. 2 cold opening in which Trump is visited by 3 ghosts during his very own version of A Christmas Carol! Naturally, the last ghost was Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon again) who proclaimed: “You, Donald, have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all. Sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise. You have no idea how long I’ve wanted to say this: Lock him up!” Love it!

