Kim & Kourtney Kardashian: The 7 Most Adorable Pics From Their Joint Birthday Party For Reign & Saint

The Kardashian sisters know how to throw a party and they went all out for Reign Disick and Saint West in a joint Monster-themed bash. We’ve got the cutest pics!

With Reign Disick turning three on Dec. 14 and Saint West turning two-years-old on Dec. 5, their moms Kourtney Kardashian, 38 and Kim Kardashian West, 37, threw the kids a joint birthday party and it was EPIC! The kids including Saint’s four-year-old sister North and Reign’s older sister Penelope, 4, and brother Mason, 8, all got to play in a winter wonderland as the Kourt brought in a skating rink and other festive activities for the kids and their pals.

‘This year, I hosted a Monsters, Inc-themed birthday party with a holiday twist for Reign and Saint, since it’s one of their favorite movies. We had an ice skating rink, a sledding hill (with snow!), cupcake decorating stations, and lots of snacks and activities for the kids,” Kourt shared on her website. She showed off pics of adorable Reign dressed up in a blue and purple dinosaur costume as well as kids being entertained by Santa Claus. We saw some photos from the Dec. 4 event when it went down, but these new ones are super cute and personal from the reality star. See the new pics, here.

While Penelope and North — the cutest cousins ever! — had a blast skating, Kim can be seen standing at the side of the rink planting a sweet kiss on her birthday boy. Kourtney even showed off the kids’ matching birthday cakes decorated with characters from Monsters Inc. This makes TWO birthday parties for Reign, as his mama took he and Mason to the happiest place on Earth on their actual birthdays with a trip to Disneyland on Dec. 14. It’s still so trippy that she managed to give birth to her sons on the exact same day five years apart. At least she’s letting little Reign have his own day away from his brother, even if he had to share it with cousin.

