SNL’s Pete Davidson Debuts Hillary Clinton Tattoo On His Arm & She Loves It

He’s with her, that’s for sure. ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson got a tattoo of his ‘hero,’ Hillary Clinton, and she said she was ‘seriously’ honored by the sweet gesture!

“Wanted to get [Hillary Clinton, 70] a Christmas gift,” Pete Davidson, 24, wrote in the caption of his Dec. 15 Instagram photo. So, what did the Saturday Night Live cast member get the former Secretary of State? “I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe 💙” Yes, Pete got Hillary permanently etched into his skin. While some might call this devotion a tat too far, Hillary thought it was a sweet gesture!

“Thanks [Pete]” Hillary said, as she braved the swamp that is Instagram’s comment section. “This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But serious, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.” First off, how cool is it that Hillary Clinton personally commented on Pete’s Instagram post? Second, that was a rather funny reply from Madame Secretary. No wonder she got 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, 71, in the presidential election.

The art was done by Jon Mesa of NO IDOLS TATTOO NYC, who shared a picture of the ink on his own Instagram. “Got to do this mini portrait of @hillaryclinton on @petedavidson last night.” No word if Hillary booked an appointment with Jon to get a Kate McKinnon portrait, but the comments section of Jon’s photo had devolved into arguments of disputed Seth Rich conspiracies. Fun.

Hillary Clinton responded to Pete Davidson’s tattoo of her face and I think Pete’s dead now. pic.twitter.com/Bisq3wKMSv — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) December 16, 2017

While 2017 hasn’t been the best for Pete and Hillary, what with Trump moving into the White House, the SNL funnyman revealed he was sober for the first time in nearly a decade. “I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” he wrote in March in a now-deleted Instagram (as he has the habit of purging his social media. “It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support.”

