Nicki Minaj Rocks Leather & Nipple Pasties While Teasing Sexy New Music Video

Nicki Minaj wore a sexy leather outfit and nipple pasties to tease a new music video. See the revealing pic here!

X truly marks the spots. Nick Minaj, 35, can literally pull off any look and this pic proves it. Teasing the forthcoming music video for the “Krippy Kush” remix she’s collaborating on with Furroko, Nicki posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a smoldering, revealing leather outfit along with X-shaped nipple pasties that left little to the imagination. With this sexy new pic, Nicki makes us excited for this music video to finally drop. Along with this braless photo, Nicki provided the following caption: “#KrippyKushRemix VIDEO is on it’s way. @farrukoofficial 🔥🔥🔥 #NickiDaNINJA” While you wonder what scintillating outfit she’ll be wearing on her Instagram account next, check out the full social media post below.

Nicki is definitely a fan of nipple pasties. In fact, we reported earlier how she shared a BTS picture from her iconic Paper Magazine shoot (you know, the one where she had threesomes with herself). In the photo, the “Anaconda” singer went completely braless with some nipple pasties and wore pink latex underwear as well. If there is a new trend in wearing nipple pasties, the world of fashion definitely has Nicki to thank for that.

Recently, Nick made headlines by celebrating her 35th birthday by wearing a plunging bodysuit and showing it all off on Instagram. Check out these pics of celebs, including Nicki, who were curvalicious on the red carpet for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

