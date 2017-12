Lorenzen Wright: Ex-Wife Of NBA Star Charged & Arrested 7 Years After His Gruesome Murder

Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright has been charged with first degree-murder in connection with his killing. Read all the shocking details here!

Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of murdered NBA star Lorenzen Wright, 35, was arrested in Riverside, California on Dec. 15 in connection with his death seven years after his passing. She has since been charged with first-degree murder.

On Jul. 28 2010, Lorenzen’s body was found in a swampy field 10 days after he had been reported missing. He had been shot numerous times, as bullet fragments were found in his head, chest and right forearm.

More details to come…