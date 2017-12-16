La La Anthony Teasing Carmelo With Sexy Pics & He Loves That She’s Playing Hard To Get

Word has it La La Anthony is loving teasing Carmelo Anthony with snaps of her insane figure on Instagram! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

We cannot get enough of La La Anthony‘s, 38, sizzling pics! She doesn’t just know which outfits truly highlight her stunning figure, she is also a pro when it comes to smoldering for the camera! But, apparently we aren’t the only ones loving La La’s selfies! According to our sources, her ex Carmelo Anthony, 33, is digging them too! “La La loves to tease Carmelo with her sexy photos on social media, and show him what he’s missing,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s in the best shape she’s ever been in and feels more confident and sexy now than she ever has.”

The source added that the reality star is still crazy about Carmelo but she’s still hurting after he allegedly got another woman pregnant. “La La still loves Carmelo, he’s her one true love and she can’t imagine life without him. But, he really hurt her, he broke her trust and her heart, so she’s not going to take him back until she’s made him truly realize what he almost lost. It sounds a little cruel, but, as La La knows only too well, Carmelo loves the thrill of the chase, and he respects her so much more for playing hard to get.” Check out tons more photos of Carmelo and La La right here.

Although they don’t appear to have completely reconciled, we are hearing that they plan to spend Christmas together! “[Their son] Kiyan wants nothing more than for his parents to be back together and happy again, he misses his old life, with everyone living together, so much,” a source to La La told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kiyan is still a little too young to fully grasp what’s been going on between his mom and dad, but obviously he knows that they’ve been having problems. They plan on spending the Christmas holiday all together as a family, which is basically everything Kiyan has been wishing for.” Awww!

Looking for 2018 like……👀 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Dec 15, 2017 at 8:40am PST

