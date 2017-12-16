La La Anthony Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

All hail, La La Anthony! After gracing the cover of ‘Latina,’ and rocking the fiercest ensembles ever, we have every reason to hand her the crown as our Instagram Queen Of The Week. Feast your eyes on some of her hottest looks for major style inspiration!

La La Anthony, 38, oozes self confidence these days and she has every reason to! The Power actress, 38, continues to reach new heights in her sky-rocketing career and she always holds it down for her son Kiyan, 10. She’s been turning up the heat for her followers on the ‘gram, last opting for a skin-tight bodysuit which hugged all the right places. “Looking for 2018 like……👀,” she captioned her smoldering pic on Dec. 15. As expected, La La also turned heads when she arrived in style to the Arlo Hotel for her Latina magazine cover party. With her halter style black dress, sleek hair and pointed toe pumps, she brought her A-game while being honored! See the hottest pics of La La, our new Instagram Queen Of The Week!

La La always keeps it cool, even when rumors are swirling that she and her ex, Carmelo Anthony, 33, may be getting back together. “I’m trying to be a great parent to my son, and that’s where I’m putting our focus on right now,” she told Page Six about her romantic life at the event. The designer played coy when asked about other eligible bachelors pursuing her, to which she replied: “No comment, no comment! Oh boy!” La La always has kind things to say about her former flame and she always puts her son’s needs first. “Obviously Melo’s been traded to Oklahoma, and I took Kiyan out there for the first game [on Oct. 19],” she previously revealed, adding: “Kiyan loves his dad and he needs to always keep that bond and that relationship with his dad.”

Furthermore, we’re living for her fierce fashion sense! La La last slayed in a white crop top which showcased her abs, paired with matching bottoms. From her sparkling silver dress (perfect for New Years Eve) to her cozy jeans and turtleneck top, fans keep returning to her page for more inspiration! She’s shining inside and out, and it’s definitely got something to do with her positive mindset. “When you’re putting time into yourself and you’re really seeing the work pay off, you just have a different confidence about yourself. I’m definitely in a great place,” La La told HollywoodLife.com in Aug. 2017. “I feel happy and I’m just ready for what the next challenge is.”

HollywoodLifers, is La La your fashion inspiration? Tell us, below!